KRON4 Morning Buzz: Shanahan gets fined for mask violation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the Morning Buzz: Three head coaches and their teams got fined thousands of dollars for mask violations.

The three violators included San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan. According to the Associated Press, the other two fined were Denver’s Vic Fangio and Seattle’s Pete Carroll.

The NFL is setting the mask violation fine at $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

