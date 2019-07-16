KRON4 Morning Buzz: Shaq, Steve Kerr, and cheese equal grossest favor ever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr poked fun at a video clip of Shaquille O’Neal from 2004 in which O’Neal was praising former coach Phil Jackson, saying no coach would ever match him and take a team to the Finals four out of 5 years.

Jackson did that from 1999-2004.

But it turns out Kerr accomplished just that, taking the Warriors to 5 Finals in a row from 2014-2019, leading them to winning three titles.

In the clip, O’Neal said if something like that ever happened, he’d kiss that coach’s feet on the show “Fear Factor.”

“With cheese on it,” O’Neal said in the clip. “I will. It will never be done again.”

O’Neal responded to Kerr’s tweet saying “@SteveKerr I guess I’ll c u in fear factor, and make sure it’s kraft cheese lol.”