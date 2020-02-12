KRON4 Morning Buzz: Siba the standard poodle wins Westminster

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the best in show at Westminster, the worst in show that stole the spotlight – and the miniature fight that broke out in the London underground.

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show happened last night, with Siba the standard poodle winning the coveted “Best In Show” Award. She was chosen from 7 finalists.

It’s the first time a standard poodle has won Best In Show and the first since 1991.

Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.

Meanwhile across the pond, a photo of mice fighting over some leftover crumbs on a London subway platform won an award from London’s National History Museum.

25-year-old Sam Rowley’s “Station Squabble” was picked from more than 48,000 images; the public voted for the winner.

