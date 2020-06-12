KRON4 Morning Buzz: Son of former Giants player drafted by A’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland A’s selected Tyler Soderstrom, son of former San Francisco Giants player Steve Soderstrom, in the first round.
With their first round picks, they became the 10th father-son duo to be drafted in the first round.
Steve was drafted by the Giants 27 years ago.
“When I heard my name called I went pretty numb for a little bit,” Tyler told FOX40. “It was pretty emotional, really happy and just super excited.”
