KRON4 Morning Buzz: Spike Lee’s feud with the Knicks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – longtime New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee says he won’t be attending any more games as the drama between the team and filmmaker intensifies.

In an interview with ESPN, Lee says he’s been using the employee entrance at Madison Square Garden for 28 years but during Monday night’s game, security told him to use a different entrance.

Video shows what appears to be Lee being denied entry into the game.

The Knicks released a statement in response to Lee’s comments saying that the idea that Lee is a victim for being denied entry into the employee entrance is “laughable.”

Lee said he’ll forgo attending any Knicks games for the rest of the season, but the Knicks responded saying he is welcome to come back “just not through our employee entrance.”

Latest Stories: