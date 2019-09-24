KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph & Ayesha living their best lives

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Bay Area’s picture-perfect model family, the Curry’s!

On Saturday Steph and Ayesha were pictured living it up in a Nashville, Tennessee suburb for the wedding of singer Tyler Rich and actress Sabina Gadecki.

The couple were seen looking dapper in their wedding attire under a flurry of beautiful outdoor wedding decor smiling and in love.

“And to think just hours later we were getting tequila shots and mosh pitting our lives away. Ahhhhhh balance,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram.

Former Warriors forward Dorell Wright was also at the wedding celebrating.

