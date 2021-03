SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Steph Curry is the gift that keeps giving.

The three-point machine just broke the Warriors all time assist record.

In the third quarter of the game against the Lakers Monday night, Curry made assist number 4,856 — and the guys who made the shots said “thanks bro.”

Klay Thompson said he’s 20% of the assists made. “I can’t wait to make more with you.”