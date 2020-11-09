KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph Curry Reacts to Biden-Harris win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Love from one famous Oaklander to another. Stephen Curry reacted to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ election victory by sending Harris her own Oakland jersey.

The Golden State Warriors player signed the jersey, which is a new design paying homage to Harris’ hometown.

