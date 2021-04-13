KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph Curry scores most points in Warriors history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in Warriors franchise history in Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passes Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he’d held since 1964.

Curry, 33, also leads the Warriors in 3-point field goals, assists and free-throw percentage.

The two-time MVP is looking for his seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, which would be the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1967-68 season.