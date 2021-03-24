KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steve Kerr continues to advocate for gun reform amid violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steve Kerr advocated for gun reform after the mass shooting in Colorado, the second in just a week.

The Warriors drop to the 76ers, their second loss and third game without Steph Curry.

The Los Angeles Lakers struggle without LeBron James.

Laker legend Elgin Baylor dies.

Stanford women advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas reports from the South Bay where a local woman is training to become a Olympian, the final achievement to add to an impressive resume.

Sonoma winery is looking for someone to live on their property… while getting paid six figures a month.

Prince Harry lands a job at a Silicon Valley startup.