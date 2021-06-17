KRON4 Morning Buzz: Strongest man competition heats up in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The strongest man competition heats up in Sacramento.

Victoria Secret are phasing out the Angles, saying they are ‘outdate and irrelevant,’ attempting to focus on women’s empowerment.

Crocs unveils a new high heeled shoe.

