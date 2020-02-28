KRON4 Morning Buzz: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ in new music video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Taylor Swift is unrecognizable playing a man in her latest music video, “The Man.”

Taylor takes on the patriarchy and the video is about how differently the world views men and women.

“They’d say I hustled/Put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve,” she sings. “What I was wearing, if I was rude/Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves.”

Taylor sings about going through the world doing whatever she wants, like peeing on a wall to marrying a much younger woman.

You can check it all out in the video above.

