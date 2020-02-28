SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Taylor Swift is unrecognizable playing a man in her latest music video, “The Man.”
Taylor takes on the patriarchy and the video is about how differently the world views men and women.
“They’d say I hustled/Put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve,” she sings. “What I was wearing, if I was rude/Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves.”
Taylor sings about going through the world doing whatever she wants, like peeing on a wall to marrying a much younger woman.
You can check it all out in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- WATCH: Would-be thief scared off with creative deterrent
- Trump Administration touts policies helping African American-owned businesses
- San Francisco will no longer charge people subjected to stop-and-frisk searches
- CDC transfers coronavirus infected patient to San Mateo County
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ in new music video