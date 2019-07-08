KRON4 Morning Buzz: Team USA wins record 4th Women’s World Cup

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. women are on top of the world again!

Team USA wins their first back-to-back title and a record fourth World Cup.

Team USA outplayed the Netherlands from the start even though we had to wait more than an hour to see the first goal.

Megan Rapinoe found the back of the net on a penalty kick, awarded for Alex Morgan taking a cleat to the shoulder.

Then in the 69th minute, Rose Lavelle levels a lefty for goal number to the Netherland’s nill.

Megan Rapinoe won the MVP and the Top Scorer trophies and with the Golden Ball in one hand and the Golden Boot in the other.

She quoted Nipsey Hussle, with the end of the quote reading “got a lot more to prove.”

Because Rapinoe and her teammates are still fighting for more money and the fans are with them.

The U.S. women are suing the U.S. Soccer Federation trying to get equal pay.

Because the women generate more revenue and get higher TV ratings but they get paid far less than the U.S. men, who lost to Mexico on the same day the women won their fourth World Cup.

The women will get a little more for this win.

FIFA double the women’s prize money to $30 million.

The men’s World Cup winners got $400 million last time, and they’re upping that to $450 million next time around.