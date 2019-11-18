SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the 49ers’ version of ‘Top Gun,’ the Raiders go ‘Jack Reacher’ on the Bengals, and Colin Kaepernick stars in ‘Mission Impossible.’

Jimmy Garoppolo delivered when it mattered the most for the 49ers, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds left for his fourth TD pass of the game.

That prompted the 49ers to rally from 16 points down for a 36-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In Raiders news, Maxx Crosby had the best day by a Raiders pass rusher in nearly four years and Trayvon Mullen kept the defensive surge going with a huge interception that pushed the Raiders past the Cincinnati Bengals in last night’s game, 17-10.

This is the Raiders’ third straight, all at home after a 7-week stretch on the road.

They move into a first-place tie with Kansas City in the AFC West.

Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta at the Falcons’ training complex and all 32 NFL teams were invited.

But things took a turn when Kaepernick instead decided to hold a workout open to the media about 60 miles away.

