KRON4 Morning Buzz: The A’s fall to the Astros

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Yankees were the only survivors in four elimination games for the MLB playoffs yesterday. They were able to secure a final game 5 against the Rays.

The A’s fall to the Astros after going up three runs when Greinke might have tipped his pitch for a homer.

A New York Jets player has tested positive coronavirus, joining a lot of NFL teams who are having to navigate rescheduling due to the pandemic.

Raiders gear up to play the Chiefs, while Jimmy G is still questionable to play this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci talked to UC Berkeley students about the pandemic. Action figures of Fauci and Nancy Pelosi were also unveiled.

