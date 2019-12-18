Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: The Great KRON4 Bake Off

Morning Buzz

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Darya and James judge the KRON4 Morning Show’s holiday bake-off contest.

From cakes and pies to cookies and cheesecake, Darya and James taste-test the different sweet treats brought in for the holiday dessert bake-off and tell you which one takes home the top prize!

Watch it all unfold and see who the big winner is in the video above.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News