KRON4 Morning Buzz: ‘The Match’ featuring Steph Curry, other greats to air Thanksgiving weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steph Curry joins the star-studded lineup for a televised charity golf tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

“The Match: Champions for Change,” will feature Curry along with Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Charles Barkley, airing on Friday, Nov. 27 from Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The tournament will contribute towards and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

