KRON4 Morning Buzz: The mentality of social change and unrest

The mentality of social change and unrest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What motivates people to make a difference?

What brings out our tears? Or fears?

How do we handle those feelings? An even bigger question – how do we explain this all to our kids?

USC professor Dr. Ruth White joins KRON4’s Darya Folsom to talk about the emotional effects of racism, social activism, and change.

