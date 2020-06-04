KRON4 Morning Buzz: The mentality of social change and unrest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What motivates people to make a difference?

What brings out our tears? Or fears?

How do we handle those feelings? An even bigger question – how do we explain this all to our kids?

USC professor Dr. Ruth White joins KRON4’s Darya Folsom to talk about the emotional effects of racism, social activism, and change.

You can watch it all in the video above.

