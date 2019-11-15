KRON4 Morning Buzz: The Motorola RAZR is back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Nov. 1st is too early for Christmas decorations, but would you have the nerve to tell your neighbor to take them down?

This stems from a case in Texas where a couple received a letter from their homeowners association three days after Nov. 1 demanding they take down decorations until closer to the holiday.

That couple was in shock, but they said they still plan to put up more Christmas lights this weekend and to continue decorating their house regardless.

Also, the Razr phone makes a big comeback. But don’t flip out – the phone is priced at $1,499!

Would you get one?

Check it all out in the video above.

