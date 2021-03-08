KRON4 Morning Buzz: The Oprah interview

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oprah’s long-awaited interview with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, dropped on Sunday.

And it came with some surprising details into the Royal family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News