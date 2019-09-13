Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: This baseball player shaves his mustache mid-game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Steph Curry and family have a new home, and a baseball player shaves his mustache in the middle of a game!

Steph reportedly purchased a three-story mansion in America’s priciest zip code – Atherton – for a cool $31 million, making it the highest amount paid for a house in 2019 in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile in the world of baseball, Mets star rookie Pete Alonso is apparently so superstitious he decided to shave his mustache in the middle of the Mets’ 11-1 win against the Diamondbacks.

