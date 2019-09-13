KRON4 Morning Buzz: This baseball player shaves his mustache mid-game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Steph Curry and family have a new home, and a baseball player shaves his mustache in the middle of a game!
Steph reportedly purchased a three-story mansion in America’s priciest zip code – Atherton – for a cool $31 million, making it the highest amount paid for a house in 2019 in the Bay Area.
Meanwhile in the world of baseball, Mets star rookie Pete Alonso is apparently so superstitious he decided to shave his mustache in the middle of the Mets’ 11-1 win against the Diamondbacks.
Latest News Headlines:
- Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson spends final weeks in Washington ahead on retirement
- MillerCoors introduces hard cold brew coffee
- Police: Couple facing charges after spending accidental bank deposit of $120K
- Trump administration throws out Obama-era water regulations
- Former high school cheerleader sentenced to 3 years of probation for corpse abuse