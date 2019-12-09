KRON4 Morning Buzz: Thrilling win for 49ers against the Saints

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: A thrilling battle and a huge win for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday against the Saints.

The 49ers beat the Saints 48 to 46. Robbie Gould had the golden kick to seal the win.

But the 49er’s field goal didn’t net the championship, the Stanford women’s kicks did!

Stanford and North Carolina traded penalty kicks and Stanford was able to seal the deal with five after goalkeeper Katie Meye stopped two tries.

The Stanford women are national champs again for the third time.

The Raiders are going nowhere fast after they lost their third game in a row to the Titans.

The Raiders play their last game at the Coliseum on Sunday.