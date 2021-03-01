KRON4 Morning Buzz: Tiger Woods thanks fans during crash recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: After a frightening crash in Los Angeles, pro-golfer Tiger Woods is recovering.

And he has responded to the immense support he received while in surgery.

In a tweet on Sunday, Woods said:

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

This was his first Twitter update directly from himself — before that, a post was shared that gave an update to his status. He was moved to another L.A. hospital after his surgery to fix multiple leg injuries.

That update from Feb. 26 further said that Woods was “in good spirits.”