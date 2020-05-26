KRON4 Morning Buzz: Tom Brady on splitting his pants while golfing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tom Brady had quite the reaction after suffering a fashion mishap at a charity golf match over the weekend.

Brady and golf legend Phil Mickelson teamed up against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for the event in Florida, with Woods and Manning ultimately winning the match.

But it was Brady who amazed fans by sinking the ball into the hole from 100 yards away and earning a birdie on the par 5 seventh hole.

Right at that moment, Brady’s microphone slipped and apparently caused his pants to split right down the seam on his backside.

“Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…” he tweeted in reaction to the fashion faux pas.

