KRON4 Morning Buzz: Torn ACL cuts season short for 49ers’ Jalen Hurd

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd is out for the year due to a torn ACL injury.

He missed his entire rookie year with a stress fracture in his back.

Check out this and more trending topics in the full Buzz video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News