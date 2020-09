SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Turf gate is resolved with the NFL declaring the field is good to play on.

Derek Carr and the Raiders are ready for the Patriots.

The Pac 12 announced they will have a football season starting on November 6.

Rockies beat the Giants as they struggle to stay in the playoff picture.

A’s lose to the Dodgers and drop to the third seed.

Lebron James and the Lakers shut down the Nuggets and are one win away from a finals appearance.