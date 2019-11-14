KRON4 Morning Buzz: ‘Unicorn puppy’ takes internet by storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Warriors take a beating from the worst of the worst, a look a the Giants’ new skipper, and two novelties – one that will melt your heart and the other will melt in your mouth.

The Golden State Warriors fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night with the final score at 120-94 Wednesday night.

Right now Steph Curry and Klay Thompson remain injured and didn’t play.

The Warriors will host Boston on Friday, one of just two home games during a 10-game stretch.

In baseball news, the San Francisco Giants have hired Gabe Kapler as manager.

He was fired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after two seasons and before that was the director of player development with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you’re looking for something sweet – Twinkies Cereal will soon hit grocery store shelves. Post Cereals confirmed the news this week that the sweet treat will be in grocery stores come December.

If you’re looking for a pet, a very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

The puppy is affectionatley known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

