KRON4 Morning Buzz: US couple breaks world record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While the coronavirus lockdown has given some people some down time if they’re working from home, one US couple has broken a world record.

A big congratulationsn to David Rush and his wife Jenifeir, who together broke the Guinness World Record of wearing maximum t-shirts in 60 seconds.

The Idaho couple had a target of 34 shirts but instead reached 32, which is one more than their previous record.

Congrats to the super fast couple!

