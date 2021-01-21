KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warm Bernie memes take over the internet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Biden’s inauguration party goes online with multiple starts taking part in the festivities.
The Warriors gift Oakland native Kamala Harris a specialized jersey in congratulations for her assent to the Vice Presidency.
Warriors beat the Spurs 121-99.
Six players test positive on the Washington Wizards who can’t seem to beat COVID as their sixth game is cancelled due to their outbreak.
Arnold Schwarzenegger promotes COVID-19 vaccines.
Warm Bernie memes take over the internet.