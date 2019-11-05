KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors beat Blazers in 1st Chase Center win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending in the Morning Buzz – Warriors win, a black cat steals the show at an NFL game, and a fully-wired house for sale in the UK.

Eric Paschall led the Golden State Warriors to victory Monday night with a 127-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

This marks the Warriors’ first win at Chase Center since they moved from Oracle Arena.

Meanwhile, a black cat stole the show during the Monday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium as it was seen just casually trotting down the field in the middle of the second quarter.

Overseas, there’s a house for sale in the United Kingdom that boasts 5 bedrooms and more than 300 sockets along its walls. Photos from inside the home in Eastcote, Middlesex show outlets all over the home, along the walls and even the ceiling.

