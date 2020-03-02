KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors break their losing streak

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Golden State Warriors on Saturday finally snapped an 8-game losing streak.

The Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 115-88 in Saturday night’s game.

It happened despite Coach Steve Kerr announcing before the game that both Draymond Green and Steph Curry would not be playing in the game.

The Warriors said Curry is still expected to play sometime in March.

The Warriors will host on Washington on Sunday night.

