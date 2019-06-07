KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors look to bounce back in Game 4

This morning’s buzz is all about who will and won’t be at the Warriors game tonight – on the court and in the stands.

First the players – Klay Thompson is ready, Kevin Durant is not.

If they lose tonight or if they lose any more players to injury, we’ll see what happens.

Meanwhile on the stands, the man who was seen shoving Kyle Lowry when he went flying into the stands has been identified as Mark Stevens, an investor and part-owner of the Warriors.

The NBA is fining him $500,000 and banning him from attending any NBA game for a year.

Some think the punishment is appropriate, while others, including Lowry, don’t think it’s nearly enough.

As for the fine, Stevens is reportedly worth $2.3 billion – so if you do the math, that half a million dollar fine is like $20 the regular Joe who makes $100,000.

In celebrity news, Bradley Cooper just split up with his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk.

They started dating after she broke up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

We’ll see if that chemistry with Gaga was real or just for show, because their hot performance at the Oscars sparked rumors that a bad romance was born.

If you’re too rich or too busy to be bothered to go to the grocery store, you’re going to love this!

Walmart will go into your house and stock your fridge for you!

You must have smart lock technology to let them in, and if you’re worried about having someone walking around your house, you can watch it all happening remotely because the workers will wear live body cameras.

Everything on camera now – and all the kids know it!

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES