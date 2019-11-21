KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors play worst game in decades

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors have their worst game in decades, and there’s a sibling rivalry between the Ball brothers!

The Golden State Warriors, who have reached the past five NBA Finals, fell short Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, losing by nearly 50 points with the final score at 142-94.

The Warriors are now an NBA-worst 3-13, with their five-year run at the top now collapsing under several injuries, including Draymond Green who was out Wednesday due to right heel soreness.

The Warriors head to Utah Friday night.

