KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors put on a fireworks show in Denver

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz -- Nike's new shoe, Roger Federer kicking it old school in Australia, and the Warriors putting on a fireworks show in Denver!

It was like the Fourth of July in January as the Golden State lit up Denver in a game that Coach Kerr called a fireworks show.

It started with a first quarter for the history books: the Warriors scored a record 51 points and 10 3-pointers, then they really put their foot on the gas to win the game 142-111, leaving the Nuggets in the rearview mirror.

The Warriors are in the driver's seat of the Western Conference now.

Tired of tying your own shoes? Nike's got a solution for that -- smart sneakers!

They come out Feb. 17 but a lot of reviewers have already gotten the chance to try them.

There's a computer and a small motor in the soles that tightens the laces to your liking.

The new Adapt BB shoe is for sale at around $350, a bargain compared to Nike's first self-tying shoe "The Hyperadapt" that cost $720.

The computer also tracks your movement so you can see how far and how fast you go.

Meanwhile Roger Federer is cruising through the Australia Open.

