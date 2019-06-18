KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors stay classy after defeat

The Warriors take out a full-page ad congratulating the Raptors for winning the NBA Championship.

It would’ve been funnier if it were a half page since they really beat half the team.

The ad shows a nice picture of Steph Curry and Kyle Lowry hugging it out after they knocked us out in Game 6.

Golden State Warriors are such good sports – a classy bunch!

Meanwhile in Toronto, there was a shooting at the victory parade on Monday.

Four people were hurt while more than a million people came out to celebrate the city’s first ever NBA Championship.

The team hoisted the trophy, they were smoking cigars, even Drake was there.

Back home, the biggest question for the Warriors is of course will Kevin Durant stay?

This morning we know that Andrew Bogut is not.

The Warriors only brought him back to help out in the Finals, so now he goes back home to Australia, where he’s a star payer for the Sydney Kings.

In baseball news, the Giants are last in the NL West but they could be worse – they’re only 9 games under 500 and they beat the Dodgers yesterday 3-2.

Same score for the A’s – they beat the Orioles 3-2 yesterday in Oakland.

A’s are third in their division right now.

