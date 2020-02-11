KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors’ Steph, Klay, and Draymond among Team USA Olympic finalists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Warriors’ Steph, Klay, and Dray get into the Olympic club, the Giants welcome a fan favorite back to the club, and a supermodel’s son lets you know exactly how he feels without saying a word – you just have to read it!

Not only is Steve Kerr on the coaching staff for Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are among the finalists for this year’s summer games.

In baseball news, Hunter Pence has made it back to the Bay! Pence went to FanFest over the weekend, a day after announcing his one-year $3 million contract with the Giants.

In celebrity news, Cindy Crawford’s son got some new ink – on his face. Presley Gerber got the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed in all caps across his right cheekbone, saying “You don’t know how I feel.”

Latest Stories: