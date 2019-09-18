KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors tickets go on sale today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – tickets to the Warriors go on sale today, but they’re giving fans too many choices!
Starting today you can get your Warriors tickets as they gear up for the upcoming season, especially at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.
But let’s take a few minutes to reminisce, shall we?
Of course Darya meant the Raptors, not the Rockets, as we reminisce on that photo showing the Raptors standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco with the caption, “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.”
If you recall, that was photo ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Individual ticket sales for the season, which start in late October, go on sale for the general public at 2 p.m. today.
The Dubs take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game at the Chase Center on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Here’s the full schedule after the 24th:
- Nov. 15 vs Boston Celtics
- Dec. 20 vs New Orleans Pelicans
- Dec. 25 vs Houston Rockets
- Jan. 8 vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 8 vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Feb. 20 vs Houston Rockets
- Feb. 23 vs New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 27 vs Los Angeles Lakers
- March 5 vs Toronto Raptors
- March 7 vs Philadelphia 76ers
- March 10 vs Los Angeles Clippers
- March 12 vs Brooklyn Nets
