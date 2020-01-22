KRON4 Morning Buzz: What a luxury Super Bowl experience looks like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – as 49ers fans are waiting for the Super Bowl, they’re having trouble keeping up with Jerry Rice. We’ll show you the cushy seats made for members only, plus the mom torn between having a baby or watching the Chiefs, plus the couple torn between the Super Bowl and their wedding – see how they settled it.

San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice was in the Bay Tuesday night and talked Niners and working out, saying he’ll definitely be in Miami before the Super Bowl to cheer on his team.

If you’ve got an extra buck or two to spare and are headed to the Super Bowl, why not splurge for a seat at the 72 Club at the stadium? Members only get cushy seating, all-inclusive food and beverage, in-seat service, and premium parking.

Meanwhile a family in Kansas City is divided as the Super Bowl nears.

