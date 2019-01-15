KRON4 Morning Buzz: What did Trump serve the Clemson Tigers for dinner? Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on today's edition of the KRON4 Morning Buzz -- the president serves a meal to college football champs that Tom Brady and Gordon Ramsay would be horrified at! The 49ers or the Raiders could get a real steal at wide receiver, and what more can the A's offer Kyler Murray to change his mind?

This year's champions were treated to ailver platter spread in the White House State Dining Room.

The Clemson football team got all the burgers, nuggets, adn pizza they could eat. Most of the chefs and catering staff aren't working because of the government shutdown -- so what to do? Let them eat cake!

The president did what anybody who can't cook would do -- he ordered in!

The best college football player of the year has stopped waffling and thrown himself into the NFL frying pan. Heisman winner Kyler Murray declared for the NFL draft yesterday. This means the odds are even slimmer that the Oakland A's can convince him to play bseball.

Even if they do sweeten the deal with $15 million and a pony, the talented kid is bound to try football first. He could even go in the first round!

The 49ers or Raiders are among the favorites to steal Antonio Brown who doesn't want to be a Steeler anymore.

Jerry Rice says the wide receiver wants to come here badly, while the odds makers say the best bets right now are San Francisco, Raiders, and then Jets.

