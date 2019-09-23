KRON4 Morning Buzz: What to do when you’re stranded after your tour company collapses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – what happens when you’re on vacation and your tour company collapses, leaving you stranded?

That’s the current situation for British tour operator Thomas Cook, which collapsed Sunday night, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The company said in a statement its board “concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect” after talks on a financial rescue failed, CNN reported.

Around 600,000 travelers are affected, and the countries with the most stranded tourists are Spain, Turkey, Tunisia, and Greece.

