KRON4 Morning Buzz: Who bought all the hand sanitizer?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Who bought all the hand sanitizer?

Apparently that guy is 36-year-old Colvin, who was recently featured in the New York Times over the weekend in a story about the massive amount of hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and face masks he bought in bulk over the past couple weeks to resell for a profit on Amazon.

How much is massive? Try around 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer!

Amazon eventually found out and took those items off the market.

Since receiving some major backlash, Colvin apparently donated everything to a local church and first responders.

Latest Stories: