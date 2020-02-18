Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Why a PGA champ flaunted his trophy on BART

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Giants are throwing a party to celebrate a big World Series win, but a big player in that game is not invited, plus we’ll tell you why a PGA champ is flaunting his trophy on BART when they say it’s barely safe for you to hold your iPhone.

Aubrey Huff is responding after the San Francisco Giants announced on Monday it would not be inviting him to this year’s 10-year anniversary festivities of the 2010 World Series team over controversial comments he made on Twitter late last year.

He says his “locker room humor” was meant to be “satirical” and “sarcastic.”

Meanwhile back home Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending PGA champ winner, hopped on BART on Monday and brought his Wanamaker Trophy with him.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News