KRON4 Morning Buzz: Why a PGA champ flaunted his trophy on BART

Aubrey Huff is responding after the San Francisco Giants announced on Monday it would not be inviting him to this year’s 10-year anniversary festivities of the 2010 World Series team over controversial comments he made on Twitter late last year.

He says his “locker room humor” was meant to be “satirical” and “sarcastic.”

Meanwhile back home Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending PGA champ winner, hopped on BART on Monday and brought his Wanamaker Trophy with him.

Welcome aboard, @BKoepka! Thanks for riding BART this morning to your @PGAChampionship event in SF with the esteemed Wanamaker Trophy.



The 2020 PGA Championship will be held at Harding Park in SF on May 11-17. There will be free shuttles to the tournament from Daly City Station. pic.twitter.com/XHtAl42uyP — SFBART (@SFBART) February 17, 2020

