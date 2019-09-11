KRON4 Morning Buzz: Why AB may not play for Patriots after all

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Antonio Brown didn’t play a game for the Oakland Raiders, and now he might not be able to play for the New England Patriots.

This comes after the former Raiders wide receive was accused of raping his personal trainer.

The lawsuit filed in Florida, states the first claim happened in June 2017 including three different occasions.

The victim, Britney Taylor claims, “Brown exposed himself and kissed without her consent.”

Brown went on to beg his trainer if she would continue to work for him.

The next claim happened on May 20, 2018.

Taylor is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confident, and emotional pain and suffering.”

