KRON4 Morning Buzz: Why Steph Curry is like Buzz Lightyear

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on today's KRON4 Morning Buzz -- why Steph Curry believes in the moon landing, Harden made a million and his team still lost, and the only thing dumber than the Bird Box movie? The Bird Box Challenge.

Steph Curry is like Buzz Lightyear from beyond the arc.. he's making shots from infinity and beyond!

Even Klay and KD Thompson were in awe.

The Warriors were trailing the Pelicans in the third quarter last night when Curry came through with 23 points. He finished with 41 points and the Warriors polished off the Pelicans 147 to 140.

Consider these statistics -- this season Curry is shooting nearly 54 percent on his Deep 3's. The overall rate for NBA players from that distance is 22 percent.

Steph is a hard act to follow but Boogie Cousins will try to wow fans tomorrow in his debut against the L.A. Clippers.

Now imagine if Steph made all those shots and the Warriors lost. That must be how James Harden and Rockets fans feel.

Harden went off again Monday it was 57 points and the Rockets won, but last night Harden scored 58 points.

Now we learn many things like "Don't drive with your eyes closed."

A teen in Utah this week crashed her car driving blindfolded. She said she was doing the Bird Box Challenge.

Now after multiple reports of people putting themselves or others at risk by copying some of those stunts, YouTube is clamping down on content that in its view depicts "dangerous challenges and pranks."

