KRON4 Morning Buzz: World continues to mourn Kobe Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the 49ers and Warriors are both speaking out in the wake of the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

While the 49ers are gearing up for the big game this Sunday, their hearts are heavy as the world continues to mourn the loss of Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and 7 other people in a helicopter crash Sunday.

A moment of silence was held at Super Bowl Opening Night when a photo of Kobe flashed on the big screen, and fans began to chant Kobe’s name.

Meanwhile the Warriors have posted their own personal tributes to Bryant.

