KRON4 Morning Buzz: World pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at public memorial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – thousands of fans, athletes, and stars gather in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Kobe and Gianna were among the 9 people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last month.
The father and daughter were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Southern California on Feb. 7, but now fans everywhere can honor the NBA legend and his daughter.
Federal investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash, but officials confirmed that the fog may have been a factor in the crash.
