KRON4 Morning Buzz: Wounded Warriors soldier on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - With just a day and a half left to heal before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, our wounded Warriors are soldering on!

DeMarcus Cousins posted a pic of him in a wheelchair captioned "Andre, you good" and behind him you see Iguodala also being pushed through the Toronto airport after a game.

Isn't that bad luck or did they really need it or were they just happy to be pampered?

Because Boogie seems to be getting much bigger since coming back from the torn quad.

Iggie showed how strong he is coming back from an on-court collision to make the key shot at the end of Game 3.

Kevon Looney wasn't so lucky, he's down and out after hitting the court and fractured his collar bone.

Klay is questionable for Game 3 after doing the splits - they say it's a calf strain, but knowing Klay he'll try to play through it as long as Coach Kerr lets him.

Of course the elephant in the room is Kevin Durant.

The Warriors refuse to say if or when he'll come back from the calf sprain that put him on crutches back in the semis against the Rockets.

He can walk just fine now but KD still hasn't even gone through a full practice.

If you're looking to attend a NBA Finals game, tickets aren't cheap.

Two tickets on the floor to Game 4 at Oracle just sold for $101,000.

But there's actually a way you can help kids go to college and get a seat at Game 4.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is auctioning off one ticket.

So far, bidding is at $5,000 - the winner will get to sit in her luxury suite and the money goes to a scholarship fund.

