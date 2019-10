SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz- remember when Monica from “Friends” wore a turkey on her head?

Now you can do the same for Halloween!

It’s a giant turkey mask – like the one Monica wore in Season 5.

In the scene, Monica wears the turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler.

It’s now available on the gift website Firebox.

Other popular “Friends”-themed costumes include the Holiday Armadillo and the Spudnik Potato Suit.

