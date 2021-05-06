KRON4 Morning Buzz: SpaceX successfully lands a rocket.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco becomes the first county in the Bay Area to enter the yellow tier. Outdoor venues can increase to 67% capacity and indoor venues can be at 50%.

Yankee and Mets fans can now get a free ticket to the game if they get vaccinated at the team’s ballpark.

SpaceX successfully landed a rocket.

A woman gave birth on a flight from Utah to Hawaii with three medical staff who happened to be on board helping deliver the baby boy.

Another woman gave birth to nine babies after only expecting seven.