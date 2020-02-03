KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers fall short to Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Super Bowl LIV was one filled with blood, sweat, and tears as the 49ers gave it all away to Kansas City.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, overcame a 10-point deficit to stun the Niners 31-20, making the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.

People were talking about Tom Brady after he posted that cryptic tweet in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, but that was all cleared Sunday in his Super Bowl commercial.

Brady was featured in the ad for Hulu, and he vowed he wasn’t “going anywhere,” after many speculated he was leaving the New England Patriots.

And it looks like we’re going to see an early spring as Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this year.

